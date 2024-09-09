Kendrick Lamar to Headline the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show: What You Need to Know

"Sit down, be humble" – Kendrick Lamar is coming back to the Super Bowl stage, and this time, he’s the main event!

Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar has been confirmed as the headlining act for the Super Bowl LIX halftime show, set to take place on February 9, 2025, in New Orleans. The news was announced across Lamar’s social media accounts, as well as by the NFL.

"Rap is Still the Most Impactful Genre"

Lamar shared his excitement with fans in a bold statement: “Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date. And I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one.”

It’s not Lamar’s first appearance on the Super Bowl stage, though. He made his debut during the 2022 halftime show alongside rap legends Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent. However, this will be the first time Lamar will take centre stage as the headliner, which is a big moment for one of the most celebrated names in hip-hop.

Lamar’s Impressive Legacy

Kendrick Lamar’s legacy in music is undeniable. With 17 Grammy Awards and a Pulitzer Prize for his 2017 album Damn, he became the first non-classical, non-jazz musician to earn the prestigious honour. He’s also known for his socially conscious lyrics, hard-hitting beats, and ability to consistently push the boundaries of rap music.

Big Shoes to Fill

Lamar follows in the footsteps of Usher, who headlined last year’s Super Bowl halftime show. Usher’s 13-minute set became the most-watched halftime performance ever, drawing an average of 123.4 million viewers, according to Billboard. Before that, Rihanna’s 2023 performance had held the record with 121 million viewers.

With his cultural impact and high-energy performances, there’s no doubt Lamar’s show will be one for the books. Whether he’ll take shots at his long-standing rival, Drake, is anyone’s guess, but one thing’s for sure—this is going to be a halftime show you won’t want to miss!

Mark your calendars for February 9, 2025, and get ready for Kendrick Lamar to remind the world why rap is still king.