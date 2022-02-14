The Entire Half Time Super Bowl Show Was A Highlight!

From start to finish, there was never a dull moment chock-full of nostalgia and a little east side vs west side!

The most controversial moment of the night was when Eminem took a knee at the end of his stand-out performance of Lose Yourself in a shout-out to Colin Kaepernick, which was frowned upon by the NFL leading up to Sunday night in Inglewood, Calif. (Still, league reps told the New York Post that players have been taking the knee since 2016 without sanctions so it wasn’t a big deal.)

Aside from that, the show was outstanding! The stage was five big all-white double-decker mini-stages where Snoop Dogg, Mary J, Kendrick Lamar performed with Eminem and Dr. Dre.

Plus a surprise special guest, 50 Cent and Anderson Paak on Drums. (Anderson Paak of Silk Sonic) Dre and Snoop Dogg performed Tupac’s California Love before 50 Cent took over on his own for In Da Club. Mary J Blige belted out her hits Family Affair and No More Drama! Then Eminem, where everyone lost it when he started rapping Lose Yourself!

Those of us who grew up in the 80s and 90s were taken back to our past with all the nostalgic feels!