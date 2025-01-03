Ever Wondered What Kevin’s Parents Did For Work in Home Alone?

Ah, the McCallisters—the family who seemingly had it all: a sprawling Chicago mansion, first-class family vacations to France and Florida, and enough cash to cover not one but TWO holiday trips for a freeloading brother’s entire crew. For decades, fans have scratched their heads, asking: How on Earth did Kevin’s parents afford this bougie lifestyle?

Turns out, we finally have answers!

Kate and Peter McCallister’s Secret Careers Revealed

Chris Columbus, the director behind Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (because let’s face it, the others don’t count), spilled the holiday tea during a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast.

Here’s the deal:

Kate McCallister (Catherine O’Hara) wasn’t just Kevin’s stressed-out mom—she was also a highly successful fashion designer . (Those mannequins stashed in the basement weren’t just there for pranks, apparently!)

wasn’t just Kevin’s stressed-out mom—she was also a . (Those mannequins stashed in the basement weren’t just there for pranks, apparently!) Peter McCallister (John Heard)? He might have worked in advertising, though Columbus admitted the details were a little fuzzy. Even producer John Hughes couldn’t fully recall!

Related: Macaulay Culkin Thought About Buying the ‘Home Alone’ House—Here’s Why He Passed

The Real-Life Home Alone Mansion Update

In case you’re dreaming of living like a McCallister, the real-life house featured in the movie was listed earlier this year for a cool $5.25 million (USD). Talk about living in holiday movie history!

So, there you have it. The McCallisters’ luxe lifestyle wasn’t just movie magic—it was all thanks to a powerhouse mom and (maybe?) a dad with a Mad Men vibe.