KFC Jelly Beans Are Coming… and We’re Shook

Well, Colonel Sanders has officially lost it.

KFC just announced it’s releasing a line of jelly beans that taste like their menu items.

Yes, you read that right — fried chicken, sweet corn, and gravy… but in candy form. Because nothing says “Happy Easter” quite like biting into a chewy bean that tastes like a Sunday dinner at your grandma’s.

RELATED: Would You Brush Your Teeth with Fried-Chicken-Flavoured Toothpaste? KFC Thinks So 🍗🪥

Finger-Lickin’… Sweet?

The “official” jelly beans are set to hit shelves early next year, just in time for Easter baskets. Each bag comes with three flavours:

🍗 Fried Chicken

🌽 Sweet Corn

🥣 Gravy

Is it delicious? Is it disturbing? We’re not entirely sure — but it’s happening. Somewhere out there, someone apparently thought, “You know what the jelly bean world is missing? Poultry.”

KFC’s New Jelly Beans Taste Like Fried Chicken, Gravy, and More https://t.co/fghqlIaApb — Mental Floss (@mental_floss) September 9, 2025

A Snack Attack or Snack Mistake?

On the bright side, at least they didn’t add “coleslaw” or “mashed potatoes with lumps” to the mix. Still, one can’t help but wonder — are these beans a treat, or just a prank waiting to happen at the office candy jar?

Either way, next spring, your Easter egg hunt is about to get a whole lot weirder.