KFC Jelly Beans Are Coming… and We’re Shook

Food
Published September 9, 2025
By Charlie

Well, Colonel Sanders has officially lost it.

KFC just announced it’s releasing a line of jelly beans that taste like their menu items.

Yes, you read that right — fried chicken, sweet corn, and gravy… but in candy form. Because nothing says “Happy Easter” quite like biting into a chewy bean that tastes like a Sunday dinner at your grandma’s.

RELATED: Would You Brush Your Teeth with Fried-Chicken-Flavoured Toothpaste? KFC Thinks So 🍗🪥

Finger-Lickin’… Sweet?

The “official” jelly beans are set to hit shelves early next year, just in time for Easter baskets. Each bag comes with three flavours:
🍗 Fried Chicken
🌽 Sweet Corn
🥣 Gravy

Is it delicious? Is it disturbing? We’re not entirely sure — but it’s happening. Somewhere out there, someone apparently thought, “You know what the jelly bean world is missing? Poultry.”

A Snack Attack or Snack Mistake?

On the bright side, at least they didn’t add “coleslaw” or “mashed potatoes with lumps” to the mix. Still, one can’t help but wonder — are these beans a treat, or just a prank waiting to happen at the office candy jar?

Either way, next spring, your Easter egg hunt is about to get a whole lot weirder.

