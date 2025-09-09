KFC Jelly Beans Are Coming… and We’re Shook
Well, Colonel Sanders has officially lost it.
KFC just announced it’s releasing a line of jelly beans that taste like their menu items.
Yes, you read that right — fried chicken, sweet corn, and gravy… but in candy form. Because nothing says “Happy Easter” quite like biting into a chewy bean that tastes like a Sunday dinner at your grandma’s.
Finger-Lickin’… Sweet?
The “official” jelly beans are set to hit shelves early next year, just in time for Easter baskets. Each bag comes with three flavours:
🍗 Fried Chicken
🌽 Sweet Corn
🥣 Gravy
Is it delicious? Is it disturbing? We’re not entirely sure — but it’s happening. Somewhere out there, someone apparently thought, “You know what the jelly bean world is missing? Poultry.”
A Snack Attack or Snack Mistake?
On the bright side, at least they didn’t add “coleslaw” or “mashed potatoes with lumps” to the mix. Still, one can’t help but wonder — are these beans a treat, or just a prank waiting to happen at the office candy jar?
Either way, next spring, your Easter egg hunt is about to get a whole lot weirder.
