Khloe Kardashian Is Expecting Baby Number 2
Khloe Kardashian Is Expecting Baby Number 2 With Tristan Thompson!
The Kardashian family is growing again.
Khloé Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson will welcome a second child via surrogate, according to CNN.
The former couple is the parents of a 4-year-old daughter, named True.
In recent years, Kardashian has been open about her desire to grow her family. Her efforts to conceive a second child through IVF and fertility assistance were documented on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”
While Kardashian and Thompson have had a very rocky romantic relationship that ended in December, they communicate as co-parents.
Thompson, a forward for the Chicago Bulls, is also the father of two young sons from other relationships.