Khloe Kardashian Is Expecting Baby Number 2

The Kardashian family is growing again.

Khloé Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson will welcome a second child via surrogate, according to CNN.

The former couple is the parents of a 4-year-old daughter, named True.

In recent years, Kardashian has been open about her desire to grow her family. Her efforts to conceive a second child through IVF and fertility assistance were documented on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

While Kardashian and Thompson have had a very rocky romantic relationship that ended in December, they communicate as co-parents.

Thompson, a forward for the Chicago Bulls, is also the father of two young sons from other relationships.