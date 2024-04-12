Great Board Games For Kids: Fun for All Ages

Board games are a fantastic way to spend quality time with kids, unplug from technology, and develop valuable skills through play. But with so many options on the market, choosing the right game can feel overwhelming.

We’ve got you covered … here are some of the best board games for kids, whether you want them to play with friends or the whole family.

Games to play with you or on their own

These engaging games are perfect for keeping kids entertained on rainy days, after school, or for a quick game night.

Chutes and Ladders (Ages 3+)

This classic game is a great introduction to board games for toddlers. The simple roll-and-move mechanic combined with the thrill of climbing ladders and avoiding chutes keeps young children engaged. This is a wonderful game to help with counting and turn-taking.

Candy Land (Ages 3+)

Another childhood favorite, Candy Land features a brightly colored board with a simple path. Kids draw cards to move their gingerbread person tokens, encountering familiar candy-themed spaces. This is a great game for practicing color recognition and following directions.

Matching Games (Ages 3+)

Matching games come in a variety of themes and difficulty, making them a versatile choice for young children. These games help develop memory skills, concentration, and shape or picture recognition. Look for matching games with chunky pieces that are easy for small hands to hold or try a DIY one at home.

Outfoxed! The Fox Detectives (Ages 5+)

This cooperative game is a great choice for young kids. Players work together as a team of detectives to follow clues and catch a mischievous fox and recover Mrs. Plumpert’s prized pot pie. Outfoxed! The Fox Detectives is a fun introduction to cooperative play and helps develop memory and critical thinking skills.

The Sneaky, Snacky Squirrel Game (Ages 3+)

This award-winning game is a fun and engaging way for young children to develop color matching, fine motor, and strategic thinking skills. Players take turns spinning a spinner, using colorful squirrel squeezers to pick up matching colored acorns, and placing them in their log-shaped containers.

The game also incorporates elements of surprise with spaces like “pick an acorn,” “steal an acorn,” or “lose an acorn,” making it exciting for young children.

Family Fun for All Ages

These board games offer a challenge and entertainment for both kids and adults, making them perfect for family game nights.

Hedbanz (Ages 8+)

This guessing game is full of laughs. Players take turns wearing a headband with a mystery word attached. Teammates give clues to help the player guess the word on their head.

Hedbanz is fast-paced and requires players to think creatively to provide clues without revealing the answer.

Concept (Ages 10+)

This unique game challenges players to communicate ideas using only icons on a board. One player is the “seer” who secretly tries to convey a word or phrase, while teammates lay down tiles with various icons to give clues.

Concept is a great game for creative thinking and lateral problem-solving.

Ticket to Ride (Ages 8+)

In this strategic game, players collect colored train cars to claim railway routes across the United States. Ticket to Ride is easy to learn but offers strategic depth, making it a great choice for families with kids of different ages. It also encourages geographical awareness as players race to complete routes across a map of the US (or other location depending on the version).

Forbidden Island (Ages 10+)

This cooperative game challenges players to work together as a team to collect treasure from a sinking island. Forbidden Island is a great choice for families who enjoy working together and offers a healthy dose of suspense as players race against time.

Sushi Go! (Ages 8+)

This fast-playing card game is perfect for a quick and lighthearted game night. Players draft colorful sushi cards, trying to collect sets and score the most points. Sushi Go! is easy to learn, offers a good amount of strategy, and comes in a portable tin, making it perfect for travel.

Board games offer a wealth of benefits for kids, from building cognitive skills to fostering social interaction. Whether you’re looking for a quick game to keep toddlers entertained or a strategic challenge for the whole family, there’s a perfect board game out there waiting to be discovered.

So ditch the screens, gather your loved ones around the table, and get ready for some unforgettable game nights filled with laughter, learning, and memories that will last a lifetime.

