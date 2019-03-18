Kids Playing Fornite Too Much? The Blue Jays Have the Same Problem

Remember playing a few levels of Mario Bros. then turning the game off to go and do something else? This Fortnite game seems to be a growing addiction that many can’t put down.

I’m guessing the older Blue Jays players have complained about all the Fortnite playing forcing a new video game rule in the Rogers Centre Clubhouse.

According to Sportnet’s Blue Jays Reporter, Arash Madani…

Charlie Montoyo says there will be a new clubhouse rule where video games get cutoff in the locker room at a certain time before opening pitch. It was a player-driven topic when they met with the manager during spring. — Arash Madani (@ArashMadani) March 18, 2019

Just to clarify, we don’t have an X-Box system at our work but Baseball players who annually earn many millions of dollars can go to work and play video games.