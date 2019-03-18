Guy Brings Raw Chicken To A Potluck, Salmonella Ensues
That's A Whole Bucket Of Nope
This Twitter thread is hilarious and so relatable.
So a guy brought raw chicken wings and a deep fryer to a work potluck. But the woman documenting it on Twitter frames everything perfectly.
Her reactions to him touching the raw chicken with his hands… to when he “sauced” them after licking his fingers is priceless.
Click on the date in the tweet to read how the whole thing goes down… including a co-worker.
My coworker brought raw chicken to the potluck today. I—
And yes, yes he is. pic.twitter.com/F8mGLtljep
— Your Skincare Fav (@caveofbeauty) March 8, 2019