Guy Brings Raw Chicken To A Potluck, Salmonella Ensues

That's A Whole Bucket Of Nope

By Host Blogs, Katie, Katie, Kool Eats

This Twitter thread is hilarious and so relatable.

So a guy brought raw chicken wings and a deep fryer to a work potluck. But the woman documenting it on Twitter frames everything perfectly.

Her reactions to him touching the raw chicken with his hands… to when he “sauced” them after licking his fingers is priceless.

Click on the date in the tweet to read how the whole thing goes down… including a co-worker.

