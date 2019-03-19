You Can Now Buy Swim Trunks For Your Dog!

Summer is just around the corner and while you are running out to get the latest little suit for yourself, don’t forget about your fur baby!

Here’s the best part, not only can you buy swim trunks for your dog, you can get a pair of matching ones for yourself!

You can find them on Amazon!

The company selling them is called Kove…they are a company that recycles plastic bottles and turns them into fabric to make clothes…

The shorts are constructed with a tail hole and a full butt opening- just in case… Dogs are still relatively new to clothing and may not understand that you can’t poo or pee while wearing clothes…