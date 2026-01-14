Actor Kiefer Sutherland Arrested After Alleged Ride-Hail Incident in Los Angeles

Actor Kiefer Sutherland was arrested early Monday morning in Los Angeles after police said he was involved in an altercation with a ride-hail driver.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded just after midnight to reports of an assault near an intersection south of the Hollywood Hills. Police allege Sutherland entered a ride-hail vehicle, physically assaulted the driver, and made criminal threats. The driver did not require medical treatment.

Sutherland was taken into custody and later released on $50,000 bail. Jail records show his first court appearance is scheduled for February 2.

The incident adds to a long history of legal trouble for the actor. Sutherland served jail time in 2007 after pleading no contest to a drunk-driving charge and was also convicted of impaired driving in 2004, along with several other alcohol-related arrests dating back to the 1990s.

The British-born Canadian actor is best known for his role as Jack Bauer on the Fox thriller 24, where he famously saved the world in real time… repeatedly.

He’s also appeared in cult favourites like The Lost Boys and Young Guns, as well as acclaimed films directed by Rob Reiner, including Stand by Me and A Few Good Men.

Sutherland is the son of legendary actor Donald Sutherland.

No further details have been released, and the case remains before the court.