Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash For ‘Tone Deaf’ Business Advice For Women

The Kardashian family, including Kim, graced the cover of Variety to promote their upcoming Hulu series “The Kardashians.”

In the video interview, Kardashian noted: “I have the best advice for women in business: Get your f—ing ass up and work.”

“It seems like nobody wants to work these days,” she added.

Kourtney Kardashian agreed with Kim, stating: “That’s so true.”

Kim continued dishing out her recipe for success: “You have to surround yourself with people that want to work. Have a good work environment where everyone loves what they do because you have one life.” “No toxic work environments and show up and do the work,” she added.

Kim explained that she’s all too familiar with hard work and that “if you put in the work, you will receive results.” “It’s that simple.”

However, after the clip was posted on Variety’s Twitter page, it wasn’t well-received and garnered plenty of backlash for not being that simple at all.

One Twitter user said “Also: be born rich. Really helps,” alluding to the fact that her late father, Robert Kardashian, was a successful attorney that provided the famous family with a good foundation.

Another user suggested that maybe Kim should “spend time with real people” and see “many holding down 2 jobs and still being unable to afford their place or even a smidgen of the luxuries she has.”

Kim has not addressed the criticism of her advice.