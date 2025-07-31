Kim Kardashian Is Now Making Skims… For Your Face 😳💁‍♀️

Because apparently, waist-snatching wasn’t enough — now Kim K wants to sculpt your jawline while you sleep.

Skims, the shapewear empire built by Kim Kardashian, just dropped its latest curve-hugging creation: the Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap ($48). Yes, you read that right — it’s shapewear. For your face.

According to Skims, the wrap is made with their signature sculpting fabric and infused with collagen yarns (because of course it is), promising to lift, tuck, and snatch your jawline overnight. Beauty sleep? More like contouring in your dreams.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Launched A New SKIMS Bra, With a Built-In Nipple!

The wrap comes in two shades — clay and cocoa — and features Velcro straps on top of the head and behind the neck so you can strap yourself in like you're preparing for facial liftoff.

And honestly, we shouldn’t be surprised. Skims has made a name for itself by launching wild, sometimes meme-worthy products that somehow always sell out. Just last month, they dropped the Hip Enhancing Padded Shorts ($108), perfect for those who want to add a little more “oomph” to their silhouette without, you know, doing squats.

So — will this face wrap give you the chiseled jaw of your dreams? Maybe. Will it make you look like a chic sleepwalking Power Ranger? Also yes.