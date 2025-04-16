Kim Kardashian Will Testify in Paris Heist Trial Nearly a Decade Later

Kim Kardashian is heading back to Paris—but this time, it’s not for Fashion Week.

The reality TV star and business mogul is set to testify in person during the upcoming trial surrounding the infamous 2016 robbery that saw her bound, gagged, and held at gunpoint in a luxury apartment during Paris Fashion Week.

The incident, which quickly made global headlines, involved a group of masked intruders who allegedly tied Kim up and locked her in a bathroom, making off with millions of dollars in jewellery. It’s considered one of the biggest celebrity jewellery heists in modern memory.

Now, almost eight years later, ten suspects will stand trial in Paris between April 28 and May 23, facing charges including armed robbery and kidnapping.

Kardashian, who has previously opened up about the trauma of that night, will reportedly appear in court to give her testimony—no Zoom link, no pre-recorded statement, just Kim, in person.