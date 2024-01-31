KIM KARDASHIAN TO EXECUTIVE PRODUCE, APPEAR IN DOCUSERIES ON ELIZABETH TAYLOR

Kim Kardashian will executive produce an upcoming docuseries about Elizabeth Taylor. The three-part series, titled Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar, was commissioned by BBC, and Kardashian will also make an appearance in the docuseries. Kardashian says: “Elizabeth Taylor was unapologetically herself, a fighter. she is proof that you can keep evolving and changing and have different chapters in your life – and she paved the way for all of us who came after her with that blueprint.”

Billed as revealing “how Taylor created the blueprint for modern celebrity’, Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar will feature interviews with her family, friends and fellow celebrities. A synopsis reads: “While the star was known for her ascent from child stardom to her major roles in soap operas, making her the highest-paid actress of her time, documentarians will turn the lens onto her charity and humanitarian work, as well as her status as a business mogul.”

Kardashian, who conducted the last interview with Taylor before her passing, will speak about her relationship with the late actress. Others appearing in the docuseries will be Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dame Joan Collins and Margaret O’Brien. The show is currently in production and has yet to receive a release date.