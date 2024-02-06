KING CHARLES III, HAS CANCER

The news comes a week after both Princess Kate and the king were discharged from a private London clinic after medical procedures.

King Charles III, 75, has been diagnosed with cancer and will be avoiding public events after being advised by his doctors to minimize in-person contacts, Buckingham Palace announced Monday.

This is an unusual announcement as the Monarch has never publicly spoke about ailments. We still don’t know the cause of death for Queen Elizabeth…

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” the palace said in an emailed statement. “Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

The statement also did not specify what stage the cancer was found. Separately, Buckingham Palace said Charles did not have prostate cancer.

According to the statement, the king wanted to share his diagnosis in part to avoid speculation on his condition but also “in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

No further details are being shared about his treatment or prognosis, a palace spokesperson said, but the king returned to London on Monday to begin out-patient care.