Prince William Headed to the Vatican for Pope Francis’ Funeral — Here’s Why King Charles Isn’t Going

In a royal twist that has nothing to do with family drama for once, Prince William will be making a trip to the Vatican to attend the funeral of Pope Francis on behalf of the royal family — and no, King Charles won’t be there. But it’s not because he didn’t want to go.

Turns out, it’s royal protocol that the reigning monarch doesn’t attend papal funerals. According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, the palace confirmed that “the Sovereign does not attend funerals,” and this follows longstanding tradition. So, Charles is sitting this one out not by choice, but by rulebook.

This isn’t new, either — back in 2005, then-Prince Charles represented Queen Elizabeth II at Pope John Paul's funeral. So William’s stepping into a familiar role as the royal stand-in.

King Charles did, however, visit Pope Francis just days before his passing — a quiet moment that now feels pretty significant in hindsight.

So if you’re watching coverage of the funeral and wondering where King Charles is, now you know: it’s not a snub — it’s protocol.