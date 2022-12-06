Kirstie Alley Dies At The Age Of 71

Actress Kirstie Alley, best known for her role in the comedy series Cheers in the 1980s and 90s, has died of cancer at 71, according to a family statement.

“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away,” her children wrote.

Alley won an Emmy award and a Golden Globe for her role as a pub manager and waitress on the popular TV series.

On Cheers, the beloved NBC sitcom about a bar in Boston, Alley played bar manager and cocktail waitress Rebecca Howe, soon becoming a fan favourite, fending off advances from Ted Danson’s womanizing bar owner Sam Malone.

She appeared in 147 episodes after joining the show at the height of its popularity in 1987 and continued to appear until its end in 1993.

She passed after a quick battle with Cancer.

In 1993, Alley won a second Emmy for best lead actress, for the TV movie David’s Mother.

From 1997 to 2000, she starred as the lead in the sitcom Veronica’s Closet, earning additional Emmy and Golden Globe nominations, for her role as the head of a New York City lingerie company.

Following her success in Cheers, Alley starred alongside John Travolta in the family rom-com film series, Look Who’s Talking.

Kirstie Alley and John Travolta dancing in 1989’s ‘Look Who's Talking’ will forever live in my mind #RIP pic.twitter.com/ms0QSPbTZL — 𝗧𝗥𝗢𝗬 𝗛𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗘𝗦 (@TommySledge) December 6, 2022

Travolta took to Instagram to pay his respects. “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kirstie,” he wrote alongside a photo of her.

“I know we will see each other again.”

Kirstie also graced the big screen in such notable movies as ‘It Takes Two (also starring the Olson Twins) Madhouse and Drop Dead Gorgeous!