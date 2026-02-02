Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Team Up for a Beauty Gummy You’re Going to Google First

In today’s episode of Things You Never Thought You’d Be Putting in Your Body on Purpose, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have joined forces to launch a new beauty and longevity gummy made with… spermidine.

Yes. That spermidine.

No. We’re not moving past the name yet.

Kourtney’s wellness brand Lemme just dropped its very first collaboration, and naturally, it had to stay in the family. The sisters announced the limited-edition Lemme x Kylie Cosmetics Skin Glaze Gummies, marking the first time the oldest and youngest Kardashian-Jenner siblings have worked together in nearly a decade.

To celebrate, they recreated the iconic Sofia Loren and Jayne Mansfield photo in full vintage glam, because nothing says “modern wellness supplement” like Old Hollywood drama and side-eye.

The gummies retail for $30 and will be available exclusively at Ulta Beauty on Sunday, February 1. They launch alongside Kylie Cosmetics’ new Pomegranate Lip Butter, because if you’re buying spermidine gummies, you might as well moisturize too.

So… what is spermidine (and why does it sound illegal)?

Spermidine is actually a naturally occurring compound found in all living organisms. It belongs to a group called polyamines and plays a role in cellular growth, repair, and longevity.

Despite the name doing it zero favours, it’s linked to autophagy, which is your body’s way of cleaning house by recycling old, damaged cells.

As we age, spermidine levels drop, which can slow that cellular cleanup process. Translation: more inflammation, higher risk of age-related issues, and skin that starts acting like it’s tired of your nonsense.

Lower spermidine levels have also been linked to reduced collagen, elastin, and lipids, meaning thinner skin, less bounce, more sag, and wrinkles that arrive uninvited and stay too long. Basically, it’s one of those things wellness people whisper about while nodding seriously.

The good news is that spermidine can be found in foods like aged cheese, broccoli, wheat germ, and mushrooms. The Kardashian-Jenner solution, however, is gummies. Obviously.

According to Kourtney, the Skin Glaze Gummies combine spermidine with a pro-retinol vitamin complex designed to support skin health, strengthen the skin barrier, and boost the skin’s natural immune defences. In other words: glow now, age later.

Welcome to wellness in 2026.