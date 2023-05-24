Kraft Singles Will Be Easier To Open

Kraft Singles are getting a major makeover with easier-to-open individual wrappings!

Kraft is putting more emphasis on the cheese not having artificial flavours, colours or preservatives also!

Kraft is fixing one of the biggest complaints about its cheese slices: the packaging. It’s been five years since Kraft improved or updated its Kraft Singles Cheese Slices.

The company says, it will be easier to open the individual wrapping, and there will be a new logo and new packaging design!

The goal of the revamp is to address the No. 1 complaint from customers, which has been the “inability to easily open the clear wrapper,” Kraft said in a release. The redesigned flap on each slice adds more texture and makes it easier to find, and it’s also thicker and sturdier so it can be opened without tearing.

The exterior packaging features a larger, slightly redesigned logo as well as “simple and bold typography.” Kraft is also putting more emphasis on the cheese not having artificial flavours, colours or preservatives, and it’s adding a new graphic that says “made with real dairy.”

The redesigned wrappers and packaging will be used on all of the Kraft Singles product lines, and they will roll out through the end of the year.

The rebrand “will make the product stand out more on the shelf and gives it a more contemporary look.”