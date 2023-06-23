Lab-Grown Meat Is Cleared For Sale In The US

Cultivated meat, also known as lab-grown meat, has been cleared for sale in the United States.

Good Meat is one of the companies making this plant-based egg substitute and says production of “cultivated chicken” has already begun.

Cultivated or lab-grown meat is grown in a giant vat, much like what you’d find at a beer brewery.

Good Meat, which has been selling its products in Singapore, advertises its product as “meat without slaughter,” a more humane approach to eating meat.

Supporters hope that cultured meat will help fight climate change by reducing the need for traditional animal agriculture, which emits greenhouse gases.