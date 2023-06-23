Listen Live

Lab-Grown Meat Is Cleared For Sale In The US

Does it actually taste like chicken?

By Kool Eats

Cultivated meat, also known as lab-grown meat, has been cleared for sale in the United States.

Good Meat is one of the companies making this plant-based egg substitute and says production of “cultivated chicken” has already begun.

Cultivated or lab-grown meat is grown in a giant vat, much like what you’d find at a beer brewery.

Good Meat, which has been selling its products in Singapore, advertises its product as “meat without slaughter,” a more humane approach to eating meat. 

Climate Change Is Making People Angrier Online

Supporters hope that cultured meat will help fight climate change by reducing the need for traditional animal agriculture, which emits greenhouse gases.

Related posts

MILLER LITE WANTS YOU TO PUT ICE IN YOUR BEER THIS SUMMER

There’s a New Job That Will Pay You $15 per/hour to Eat Cheese!

MYTH BUSTED: DESPITE WHAT TIKTOK SAYS, PEPPERS DON’T HAVE GENDERS