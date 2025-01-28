"Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music" Celebrates Five Decades of Iconic Performances

For 50 years, Saturday Night Live has been more than just sketch comedy—it’s been a stage for some of the most legendary musical moments in television history.

From its debut in 1975 with Billy Preston and Janis Ian to today’s chart-toppers, SNL has been a cultural institution for music lovers and comedy fans alike.

Now, in celebration of the show’s golden anniversary, award-winning musician and filmmaker Questlove, along with co-director Oz Rodriguez, has created a brand-new documentary, Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music.

What to Expect

This three-hour documentary is a deep dive into the magic of SNL’s musical guests over the decades. It offers a behind-the-scenes look at the artists and performances that made history, featuring legends like:

Paul Simon

Mick Jagger

Debbie Harry

Elvis Costello

Jack White

Dave Grohl

Miley Cyrus

Bad Bunny

Dua Lipa

Billie Eilish & Finneas

Tom Morello

Kacey Musgraves

Whether it’s iconic collaborations, groundbreaking performances, or those unforgettable live TV moments (looking at you, Ashlee Simpson), this documentary captures the essence of what makes SNL’s musical legacy so special.

When and Where to Watch

Ready to relive five decades of musical brilliance? Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music is streaming on Peacock starting Tuesday, January 28th.

So grab some popcorn, clear your schedule, and prepare for a nostalgic ride through SNL’s unforgettable soundtrack. 🎤✨