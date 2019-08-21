‘Lady And The Tramp” Remake Casts Shelter Dog In The Lead Role!

Disney announced a new Live-Action remake of their 1955 classic, Lady and the Tramp! Disney is hitting us right in the feels by casting a shelter dog in the lead role.

Monte, a 2-year-old terrier mix, was picked by Hollywood animal trainers looking to cast the role of “Tramp,” the street dog who falls in love with “Lady,” the pedigree pup.

Celebrity dog in our midst! Monte was adopted last year from HALO & originally came from Las Cruces, NM. Monte will be starring as “Tramp” in the new live action Disney movie according to this @People Exclusive https://t.co/d1LgLx9R0H #HALO25yrs #HelpingAnimalsLiveOn pic.twitter.com/u6kaBhgkJM — HALO Animal Rescue (@HALORSQ) August 12, 2019

The movie is slated to premiere on Nov. 12 on Disney’s new streaming service.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Get a first look at the live-action Lady and the Tramp and more Disney magic headed to #DisneyPlus in the latest issue of “Disney twenty-three”: https://t.co/hQMdeDsF1Y pic.twitter.com/BlYN4gwAlO — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) August 13, 2019

The Arizona shelter is particularly proud of Monte’s new gig because it is an opportunity to spread awareness for shelter animals and it shows how far they can actually go.