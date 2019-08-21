Listen Live

‘Lady And The Tramp” Remake Casts Shelter Dog In The Lead Role!

Disney does it again, pulling at our heart strings!

By Dirt/Divas

Disney announced a new Live-Action remake of their 1955 classic, Lady and the Tramp!  Disney is hitting us right in the feels by casting a shelter dog in the lead role.

Monte, a 2-year-old terrier mix, was picked by Hollywood animal trainers looking to cast the role of “Tramp,” the street dog who falls in love with “Lady,” the pedigree pup.

 

The movie is slated to premiere on Nov. 12 on Disney’s new streaming service.

 

The Arizona shelter is particularly proud of Monte’s new gig because it is an opportunity to spread awareness for shelter animals and it shows how far they can actually go.

