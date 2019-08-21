Marvel Studio’s Says They May Be Finished With Spider Man

Marvel says they have pulled out of producing Spider-Man movies due to a dispute with Sony and Disney (Marvel’s Parent company.)

This means that Spider-man’s appearance won’t been seen in Disney Marvel movies anymore nor cross-over with other characters like Iron Man and Nick Fury- both Marvel characters.

The issue is money: Disney reportedly asked that future Spider-Man films be 50 / 50 coproductions between Disney and Sony, instead of the current deal, which is said to give Marvel (and Disney) five percent of gross box-office revenue.

We hope this might change in the future, but understand that the many new responsibilities that Disney has given him – including all their newly added Marvel properties – do not allow time for him to work on IP they do not own. (2/3) — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) August 21, 2019

More