Marvel Studio’s Says They May Be Finished With Spider Man

Can't they just share?

By Dirt/Divas

Marvel says they have pulled out of producing Spider-Man movies due to a dispute with Sony and Disney (Marvel’s Parent company.)

This means that Spider-man’s appearance won’t been seen in Disney Marvel movies anymore nor cross-over with other characters like Iron Man and Nick Fury- both Marvel characters.

The issue is money: Disney reportedly asked that future Spider-Man films be 50 / 50 coproductions between Disney and Sony, instead of the current deal, which is said to give Marvel (and Disney) five percent of gross box-office revenue.

 

