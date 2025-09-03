Lady Gaga Finally Makes Her Haunting Debut in Wednesday Season 2

Are you ready to go Gaga for Wednesday?

The wait is finally over — Lady Gaga has officially stepped into the spooky world of Wednesday. After months of speculation (and plenty of disappointed fans when Part 1 of Season 2 dropped without her), Gaga makes her long-awaited appearance in Episode 6 of the Addams Family hit, streaming now on Netflix.

Gaga’s Role Revealed

Lady Gaga stars as Rosaline Rotwood, a legendary Nevermore Academy professor who appears to Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) from beyond the grave. When Wednesday visits Rosaline’s resting place in a desperate attempt to restore her broken psychic powers, she summons Rosaline’s ghost. Cue Gaga’s entrance: ethereal in white, with platinum-blonde hair and bleached brows — the perfect gothic vision.

But this haunting gift comes with a twist. Rosaline briefly boosts Wednesday’s powers, but after Enid (Emma Myers) interrupts the séance, the pair accidentally swap bodies in a Freaky Friday — or should we say Freaky Wednesday — scenario. Cue chaos, comedy, and some heartfelt lessons in friendship before Rosaline reappears to warn them: reverse the body swap by dawn, or die.

Why Fans Are Freaking Out

Gaga’s cameo has been teased since Netflix’s Tudum event back in May, and her arrival did not disappoint. Not only does she bring her signature theatrical presence to the role, but she also contributed musically. Gaga revealed that she created a song for the show called “The Dead Dance” — a chilling addition that perfectly fits Tim Burton’s eerie universe.

Enid actress Emma Myers admitted she didn’t even know Gaga was joining the cast until mid-filming. “I thought somebody would’ve told me something that big,” she laughed in an interview with People. Jenna Ortega also confessed she only found out the night before filming with Gaga — and called the experience “a gift.”

The Bigger Picture

While Gaga’s Rosaline steals the spotlight in Episode 6, Season 2 Part 2 has plenty of other big names. Guest stars include Christopher Lloyd, Dame Joanna Lumley, Steve Buscemi, Thandiwe Newton, Billie Piper, and more.

As for the storyline, Wednesday and Enid’s graveyard adventure doesn’t just strengthen their bond — it changes Wednesday’s visions of the future. The episode ends with a chilling prophecy: not just Enid, but an Addams must die.

Gaga’s Perfect Fit

Lady Gaga already had ties to the series thanks to her track “Bloody Mary,” which famously became the soundtrack to Wednesday’s viral Season 1 dance. Now, her full-circle leap into the cast feels like destiny.

As Gaga herself put it:

“When music, pop culture, and Tim Burton all come together with this cast, that’s a very special recipe. So that’s why I’m here.”

And fans couldn’t agree more.

✨ Wednesday Season 2, including Lady Gaga’s much-hyped appearance, is now streaming in full on Netflix.