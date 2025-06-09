Netflix Drops Wednesday Season 2 Trailer — And Yes, Lady Gaga Is Officially Joining the Cast 🖤🎭

Break out the black eyeliner and cello strings — Wednesday Addams is back for another round of dark academia chaos, and she’s bringing Mother Monster with her.

Netflix has just dropped the first trailer for the highly anticipated second season of Wednesday, starring the ever-iconic Jenna Ortega as our deadpan queen of gloom. But that’s not all — they also confirmed that Lady Gaga will be guest-starring in Part 2 of the season. (Insert dramatic string flourish here.)

When’s It Dropping?

Season 2 is coming at us in two parts:

Part 1 premieres August 6

Part 2 drops September 3

Which means we’re getting a full month of gothic girl magic, murder mysteries, and sass so sharp it could cut glass.

What’s New at Nevermore?

In the trailer, Wednesday returns to Nevermore Academy for her second year, and yes, the vibes are still gloriously creepy. Expect more school drama, secret societies, and psychic visions—plus a very dramatic return of Morticia Addams, played by the always-glam Catherine Zeta-Jones.

But the real gasp moment? Netflix confirmed on X:

“Welcome to Nevermore, Mother Monster. Lady Gaga will guest star in Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 as Rosaline Rotwood — a legendary Nevermore teacher who crosses paths with Wednesday.”

A legendary teacher played by a real-life legend? We’re already obsessed.