Lady Gaga, Surprise Trailers & Fandom Overload: Inside Netflix Tudum 2025

Netflix promised a celebration of all things fandom—and wow, did they deliver! On May 31, the Kia Forum in Los Angeles was bursting with excitement as thousands of fans (plus many more streaming from home!) tuned in for Netflix Tudum 2025, a global love letter to the stories, characters, and jaw-dropping moments we just can’t get enough of.

Hosted by the always charming Sofia Carson, this year’s event was the biggest yet—and for the first time ever, streamed live exclusively on Netflix. From the fan-packed, fully interactive red carpet to the powerhouse performances by Lady Gaga and Hanumankind, Tudum 2025 was part concert, part convention, and all kinds of epic.

You can stream the full Tudum 2025 show on Netflix now.

What We Saw (And Can’t Stop Rewatching)

Let’s talk trailers, teases, and those moments that had everyone gasping:

Squid Game dropped the official trailer for its third and final season—and let’s just say, it looks intense.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery gave us a chilling sneak peek. Mark your calendars: it’s out December 12.

A very adorable first look at Tony Tony Chopper from One Piece, voiced by Mikaela Hoover? Instant fan favourite.

Frankenstein gave us its first official teaser—and it’s moody, dark, and totally intriguing.

Happy Gilmore 2 is real, it’s happening, and the trailer gave us all the ‘90s throwback feels.

Stranger Things will wrap up with a final season in three parts (Nov 26, Dec 25, and Dec 31), because why not make our hearts hurt over the holidays?

And get this: Wednesday Season 2 drops its first half on August 6, and the second on September 4—with none other than Lady Gaga joining the cast as the mysterious Rosaline Rotwood, a Nevermore legend.