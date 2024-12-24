‘Stranger Things 5’ Wraps Filming: The Cast Says an Emotional Goodbye

Filming for Stranger Things 5 has officially wrapped, and the cast is already tugging at our heartstrings with emotional goodbyes. The horror/sci-fi juggernaut that shot Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Joe Keery, and David Harbour into superstardom—and gave Winona Ryder’s career an epic resurgence—is nearing its final chapter.

Millie Bobby Brown, the face of Eleven (a telepathic teen with psychokinetic abilities), took to Instagram to share her farewell. In a heartfelt post, she uploaded a carousel of pictures of her as Eleven, alongside a tearful video. She wrote, “Graduation is supposed to bring relief like you’re glad to leave behind the teachers and classmates – not me. I am nowhere near ready to leave you guys. I love each and every one of you, and I’ll forever carry the memories and bonds we’ve created together as a family. I love you. Thank you.”

Cue the ugly crying.

When Can Fans Expect Stranger Things 5?

Netflix’s Stranger Things 5 is set to hit screens in 2025. According to Forbes, the final season will likely drop between August and October—giving us plenty of time to emotionally prepare for the end of an iconic era.

So, while the cast bids farewell to Hawkins, we’re left to brace ourselves for what promises to be an unforgettable goodbye. Stock up on Eggos, grab some tissues, and prepare to send off our favourite characters in true Stranger Things style.