‘Terminator’ Star Linda Hamilton Joins The Cast of Stranger Things

Linda Hamilton is heading to Hawkins, Indiana, where she’ll join the cast of “Stranger Things” for the popular Netflix series’ fifth and final season.

The announcement marks the first major casting news for Season 5 of the supernatural 1980s-set thriller series, but details surrounding Hamilton’s character remain a mystery.

The news also comes as production on “Stranger Things” Season 5 remains at a standstill amid the ongoing writer’s strike that began May 2.

While the wait for the final season may be longer than anybody expected, viewers can at least begin to speculate how Hamilton will fit in as Hawkins comes to terms with the events that unfolded in the wild Season 4.