Lady Gaga Has A New Children’s Picture Book Coming Out!

The “Lady Gaga: A Little Golden Book Biography” is due out in January.

LITTLE GOLDEN BOOKS have been loved by children for over 75 years. When they were first published in 1942, high-quality books for children hadn’t been available at a price most people could afford. Little Golden Books changed that! Priced at just 25 cents and sold where people shopped every day, they caused an instant sensation and were soon purchased by the hundreds of thousands.

While many of us still have these books from our childhood, the new generation can enjoy them too…

The latest in the series of board books for actual Little Monsters — which has previously included the stories of Dolly Parton, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, among others — is a 24-page dive into all aspects of Gaga’s rise to stardom.

Due out on Jan. 2, a description of the project promises to, “help your little one dream big with a Little Golden Book biography about pop music icon, actress, and philanthropist Lady Gaga. Little Golden Book biographies are the perfect introduction to nonfiction for young readers — as well as fans of all ages!”

It was written by best-selling children’s book author Michael Joosten (My Two Dads and Me) and illustrated by Laura Catrinella (Stupendously Sampson: Princess Auroras Horse) and is available for pre-order here now; though it’s not out yet, the books is already No. 27 on Amazon’s list of best-selling children’s books thanks to pre-orders.