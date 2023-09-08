Lady Gaga Is On The New Rolling Stones Album!

The Rolling Stones sat down for a live stream interview earlier this week with Jimmy Fallon to discuss their new album, Hackney Diamonds, and announced that it includes a collaboration with Lady Gaga.

“Lady Gaga sings really sweet on [the new song] ‘Sweet Sound of Heaven,’” Ronnie Wood confirmed.

No other details were revealed, but it’s not the first time Gaga has performed with the Stones.

She previously joined them onstage during a 2012 concert to duet with Mick Jagger on “Gimmie Shelter.” The new track also marks Gaga’s latest collaboration with artists of different genres.

She performed “Your Song” with Elton John at the 2009 Grammys and joined Metallica for “Moth Into Flame” at the 2017 Grammys.

She also recorded two jazz albums with the late Tony Bennett, and the two often performed together.

Hackney Diamonds will feature 12 tracks and be released on 20 October,