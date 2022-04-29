LADY GAGA ANNOUNCES NEW SONG FROM UPCOMING FILM ‘TOP GUN: MAVERICK

Lady Gaga has announced the new song from the upcoming Tom Cruise film Top Gun: Maverick titled ‘Hold My Hand.’ The song is written by Gaga and will be featured in the film, opening on May 27. It will also be released on May 3.

Earlier this week, the singer teased lyrics from the song, writing, “Hold my hand everything will be ok I heard from the heavens that clouds have been grey.” The following day she shared, “Pull me close wrap me in your aching arms I see that you’re hurtin’”

Tom Cruise returns as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick.

Gaga’s ballad comes after Cruise was first spotted at her Las Vegas show, Enigma in December 2019. “Hold My Hand” was written for the motion picture and is featured throughout the film.

