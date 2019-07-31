Kelly Mcgillis Won’t Be In The New Top Gun: Maverick Movie

Kelly Mcgillis, the actress who played Tom Cruise’s love interest in the original Top Gun movie in 1986 says that her appearance cost her a comeback role in the Top Gun: Maverick.

Kelly is now 62-years-old and says that she wasn’t asked to be in the new film which features Jennifer Connelly as the female lead this time.

It appears that Kelly is convinced its because she doesn’t look like she did in 1986. (who does?)

“I’m old and I’m fat and I look age-appropriate for what my age is, and that is not what that whole scene is about,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

Top Gun: Maverick is slated for release on June 26, 2020.