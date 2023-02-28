Lady Gaga Is Being Sued By The Lady Connected To Dog Theft

Jennifer McBride, who returned the dogs after they were stolen, says Gaga failed to honour a $500,000 ‘no questions asked’ reward.

Keep in mind that McBride was charged in connection with stealing Lady Gaga’s dogs.

Jennifer McBride was previously arrested and charged in connection to the theft of Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs in February 2021. Lady Gaga’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was shot and wounded during the robbery.

Two days after the 2021 stick-up, McBride returned Lady Gaga’s dogs, with police noting that McBride seemed to be “uninvolved and unassociated” with the incident.

But soon after, McBride was charged with receiving stolen property and accessory to attempted murder.

McBride pleaded no contest to receiving stolen property from the theft.

McBride is suing for breach of contract, fraud by false promise and fraud by misrepresentation. In addition to demanding the $500,000 reward, she is seeking legal fees and compensation for financial “damages,” “pain and suffering,” “mental anguish” and “loss of enjoyment of life.”

Ryan Fischer was walking Lady Gaga’s three dogs — named Asia, Koji and Gustav — in Hollywood just off the famed Sunset Boulevard when he was shot once in the chest with a bullet from a .40-caliber handgun. Five people were arrested and charged with shooting Lady Gaga’s dogwalker and stealing two of her French bulldogs.