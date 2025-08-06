Lady Gaga Leads 2025 MTV VMAs Nominations with 12 — Ending Taylor Swift’s Streak 🎤🏆
The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards are shaping up to be a full-on pop showdown — and Lady Gaga just claimed the front-runner spot. The “Mayhem” singer scored 12 nominations, officially ending Taylor Swift’s two-year run as the most-nominated artist heading into the show.
Gaga’s nominations span nearly every major category, including:
🎶 Best Collaboration
🎤 Best Pop
🎥 Direction, Art Direction, Cinematography, Editing
💃 Choreography
✨ Visual Effects
🏆 Song, Video, Album, and Artist of the Year
Artist of the Year: Battle for the VMA Crown
This year’s Artist of the Year nominees are stacked:
- Lady Gaga
- Bad Bunny
- Kendrick Lamar
- Morgan Wallen
- The Weeknd
- Beyoncé
- Taylor Swift
The Beyoncé–Swift matchup is extra spicy — both currently hold 30 career VMAs, tied for the all-time record. If either wins, they’ll become the most-awarded artist in VMA history.
Other Big Nomination Counts
- Bruno Mars – 11 noms
- Kendrick Lamar – 10 noms
- Sabrina Carpenter & ROSÉ (Blackpink) – 8 each
- Ariana Grande & The Weeknd – 7 each
- Billie Eilish – 6
- Charli xcx – 5
- Bad Bunny, Doechii, Ed Sheeran, Jelly Roll, Miley Cyrus, Tate McRae – 4 each
New for 2025
Two fresh categories are debuting: Best Country and Best Pop Artist — a nod to the genre-bending year pop culture’s been having.
RELATED: Alleged Bomb Plot Foiled Ahead of Lady Gaga’s Record-Breaking Rio Concert
When & Where to Watch
The three-hour show will air live on CBS, Sunday, Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) from UBS Arena in New York.
Fan voting is now open online for 19 gender-neutral categories until Sept. 5 at 6 p.m. ET. Voting for Best New Artist will stay open during the broadcast.
Amp up your workday!
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.