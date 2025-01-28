Lady Gaga has officially announced the release of her seventh studio album, Mayhem, set to drop on March 7, 2025.

According to press materials, the highly anticipated 14-track album will explore “themes of chaos and transformation,” showcasing yet another evolution of Gaga’s artistry.

The Mayhem Era Begins

Mayhem follows last year’s Harlequin, a companion album for the film Joker: Folie à Deux. While Harlequin didn’t quite dominate the charts, stalling at No. 20 on the Billboard 200, the buzz surrounding Mayhem has already set the tone for a major comeback.

The album’s two lead singles have performed impressively:

“Disease” climbed to No. 27 on the Billboard Hot 100, setting the stage for the new era.

climbed to on the Billboard Hot 100, setting the stage for the new era. “Die With a Smile,” Gaga’s electrifying collaboration with Bruno Mars, spent three weeks at No. 1 and is still making waves.

Gaga plans to debut the album’s third single—and its accompanying music video—during a commercial break at Sunday’s Grammy Awards, making it a must-watch moment for fans.

A Busy Schedule for Gaga

Lady Gaga isn’t just focused on her album; she’s also lending her star power to a good cause. On Thursday, she’ll take the stage alongside Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Stevie Nicks, and Joni Mitchell at the FireAid benefit concert, helping raise funds for the communities affected by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

With Mayhem dropping in just over a month, a blockbuster single premiering during the Grammys, and her philanthropic efforts, Gaga is once again proving why she’s a force to be reckoned with in both music and culture.

Mark your calendars for March 7—chaos has never sounded so good!