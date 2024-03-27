Lady Gaga Tells Fans, A New Album Is On The Way…

So when will Gaga’s little monsters get their ears on her seventh studio album?

On Tuesday, while speaking with YouTuber NikkieTutorials, the “Bad Romance” singer assured her fans, known as Little Monsters, that “I’m working as fast as I can” to finish it.

While details on what her new music will sound like are sparse, the Oscar and Grammy winner did share on her Instagram page in February that she’s “not making a rock album.”

It has been four years since Gaga released a studio album, last dropping her dance-centric album “Chromatica” in 2020.

Gaga has been hard a work filming the hotly anticipated “Joker” sequel titled “Joker: Folie à Deux,” which wrapped production in April of last year and is coming out in October.

Gaga will also be returning to Las Vegas with her popular “Jazz & Piano” residency for an eight-day run at Park MGM’s Dolby Live in June and July.