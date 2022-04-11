Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Shooting Suspect Released From Jail By Mistake

It seems the suspect in the Lady Gaga dog walker case has been mistakenly released from jail.

According to reports, the alleged shooter appears to have been mistakenly released from jail due to an administrative error, after being in custody for almost a year. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department website, James Howard Jackson was released from custody earlier this week on April 6, after the charges against him were “dismissed.”

As reported by KNBC-TV in Los Angeles, the charges were intended to be replaced by a grand jury indictment, however, the new charges were never filed, and the administrative error let him go free.

Last year, 19-year-old James Howard Jackson, was arrested after attacking Gaga’s dog Walker Ryan Fischer in an attempt to steal two of the singer’s French bulldogs. Fischer resisted and in turn was shot in the chest. Fischer survived the attack, and the two dogs were later safely recovered and returned to Gaga.