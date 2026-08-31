Lake Ontario Is Now “Lake America”… At Least on Google Maps in the U.S.

Apparently, even lakes are getting dragged into the Canada-U.S. trade fight.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order attempting to rename Lake Ontario as “Lake America”following the latest trade standoff with Canada.

And Google Maps has already made the change for some users.

People using Google Maps in the United States will now reportedly see “Lake America,” while users in some other countries will see “Lake Ontario (Lake America).”

Here in Canada? It's still Lake Ontario.

Because apparently our lake has different names depending on which side of it you're standing on.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford responded over the weekend by unveiling a large Lake Ontario sign at Fifty Point Conservation Area in Hamilton.

It’s Lake Ontario, now and always. pic.twitter.com/KNahtPAMeJ — Doug Ford (@fordnation) August 29, 2026

Ford said the sign was intended to send a message to Trump that Canadians are strong and resilient and won't back down.

He also insisted that, regardless of what Trump calls it, Canadians will continue calling it Lake Ontario.

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The attempted name change comes after tensions between Trump and Ford escalated following the breakdown of Canada-U.S. trade talks.

So, congratulations, Lake Ontario. You've somehow become involved in international diplomacy despite being a body of water.

And if we're just renaming things now, Ontario would like to submit a few suggestions:

Lake Michigan? Lake South Ontario.

Florida? Snowbird Parking Lot.

The White House? Casa Loma South.

And we'll keep Lake Ontario. We've already printed the signs.