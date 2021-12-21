Larry David Explains Why He Hates Christmas!

In a new article, the Curb Your Enthusiasm star says he doesn’t like any holiday but really hates Christmas the most!

“I’m a creature of habit and can’t tolerate anything that throws me off my normal routine,” David writes in the piece titled A Very Larry David Christmas. “That’s why I detest all holidays, but none as much as Christmas.”

The Seinfeld co-creator has made it known over the years that he hates the holiday and has worked very hard at his scragginess to ensure that people stop inviting him to celebrations.

In addition to hating having to return “Merry Christmas” and “Happy Holidays” greetings “like unwanted ‘I love you’s,’” David also loathes holiday music and movies, as well as the very act of opening presents.

David reveals that he now spends the day alone, “Eating Chinese food by myself.”