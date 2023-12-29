LAS VEGAS AIRPORT HOSTS MARRIAGE LICENSE BUREAU POP-UP AHEAD OF SPECIAL ’12-31-23′ DATE

The holidays are a time to celebrate and many couples are taking advantage of this year’s special New Year’s Eve date to get married as it makes up a rare numerical sequence of 1-2-3-1-2-3.

To mark the occasion, a pop-up marriage license bureau has been set up at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas from Dec. 26 through New Year’s Eve. This is the first time the pop-up has been set up at the airport during the December holiday season.

Couples arriving in Las Vegas this week can skip going downtown to get their marriage documents by simply picking them up right after they land.

According to the Clark County Marriage License Bureau, 80% of the couples tying the knot in Vegas are from out of state.

“Of that 80%, almost 20% are international, so [a] large number of those people come through the airport. We see people coming in their wedding dresses, and we see people coming with their suitcases, so this gives them an opportunity of one less stop before they make it to their marriage ceremony,” said Clark County Clerk Lynn Marie Goya.

Couples visiting the pop-up will receive their marriage licenses or vow renewal certificates, along with an NYE-themed keepsake.

The pop-up is expected to be extremely busy as the week progresses, especially on New Year’s Eve. “We think it’s going to be one of the year’s biggest days. Officials expect anywhere from 1,000 to 1,2000 couples to get married on New Year’s Eve…

The pop-up will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day through Sunday, and couples coming to Las Vegas can fill out a pre-application online.