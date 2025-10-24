Lauryn Hill Announces Intimate 2025 Canadian Tour 🎤🇨🇦

Get ready to groove, Canada — Ms. Lauryn Hill is coming our way for an intimate eight-city run this winter.

The legendary artist just announced her 2025 “Artist in Residence” Tour, kicking off November 19 in Winnipeg and wrapping up December 19 in Ottawa, with stops in Vancouver, Hamilton, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, and Toronto in between.

Toronto fans can catch her live at the iconic Massey Hall on December 16 — a perfect setting for a soulful, stripped-back performance from one of music’s most influential voices.

🎟️ Tickets & Details

An artist pre-sale began Thursday, October 23, with general tickets available Friday, October 24. VIP packages and more info are available at mslaurynhill.com.

Even better, $2 from every ticket sold will go directly to the MLH Fund, which supports local community outreach programs — proof that Lauryn’s heart hits as hard as her lyrics. ❤️

🎶 The Legacy of Lauryn Hill

Lauryn Hill first rose to fame as a member of The Fugees before cementing her solo legend with The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill — the 1998 album that earned her Album of the Year at the GRAMMYs and changed R&B forever.

More than 25 years later, her message, her voice, and her influence still resonate — making this tour one not to miss.