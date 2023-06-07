Coming in the spring of 2024, the Law & Order Franchise is coming to Canada.

Citytv says it has greenlit a one-hour spinoff dubbed Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent. It says the crime drama will “showcase original Canadian stories” written and produced by a Canadian team.

Law & Order Toronto is billed as a psychological thriller that follows an elite squad of detectives who investigate high-profile crime and corruption in the city. Yep, these are their stories.

The 10 episodes will be produced by Lark Productions and Cameron Pictures Inc., in association with Citytv, with production set for this fall in Toronto.

The decade-long Law & Order: Criminal Intent was set in New York and starred Vincent D’Onofrio and Kathryn Erbe. It ended in 2011.