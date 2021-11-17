Travis Scott and Drake Facing A $750 Million Dollar Lawsuit

More than 125 people are involved in a class-action lawsuit that could see Drake and Travis Scott payout a ton of money after the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

It’s not just the two rappers that are being sued. A lawyer by the name of Tony Buzbee filed paperwork against bosses at Apple and Live Nation on behalf of concert-goers.

Related: Travis Scott is paying for funerals…

In the suit, the plaintiffs accuse Travis and the concert organizers of negligence and failing to properly plan the concert, train security personnel and host a safe event.

10 people have lost their lives as a result of the festival, two of them aged 10 and 14.