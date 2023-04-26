Legendary singer Harry Belafonte Has Died At Age 96

He earned a Tony Award, Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, Kennedy Center honours and National Medal of Arts throughout his century of life. Meanwhile, he had a heavy hand in shaping the music industry with dozens of albums and compositions. Perhaps his most well-known tunes are (Day-O)“Banana Boat” and “Island in the Sun.”

Day-O, now immortalized in Tim Burton’s 1988 comedy “Beetlejuice.”

He made history as the first black person to win an Emmy in 1960, the three-time Grammy Award winner and actor also made his mark on Broadway in “John Murry Anderson’s Almanac” and “Three for Tonight.”

But he was more than an artist, Belafonte was also an activist and dear confidant of Martin Luther King…

Belafonte died Tuesday at his home in Manhattan’s Upper West Side from congestive heart failure, his publicist Ken Sunshine confirmed.