LEGO Donates $4 Million To Support Black Youth

In a statement released on Wednesday, Lego said;

“We stand with the black community against racism and inequality,” the Dutch toy production company said. “There is much to do. We will donate $4 million to organizations dedicated to supporting black children and educating all children about racial equality.”

I stand with @LEGO. Just not ON them… 🦶🏾🧱 https://t.co/D3eZ1zYl8O — Lamarr Wilson (@LamarrWilson) June 3, 2020

According to ToyBook, the company also asked affiliates to remove “product listings and features for more than 30 LEGO building sets, Minifigures, and accessories that include representation of police officers, firefighters, criminals, emergency vehicles, and buildings.”

“We requested that our affiliate partners refrain from posting promotional LEGO content as part of our decision to respect #BlackOutTuesday and pause posting content on our social media channels in response to the tragic events in the US,” a spokesperson said. “We regret any misunderstanding and will ensure that we are clearer about our intentions in the future.”

Lego’s decisions came as the protests continued across the US over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.