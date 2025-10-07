Lenny Kravitz to Bring the Rock ’n’ Roll to NBC’s Sunday Night Basketball

Move over, Carrie Underwood — there’s a new voice getting us hyped for game night. 🎸

NBC just announced that Lenny Kravitz will star in the opening segment for its brand-new Sunday Night Basketball broadcast, giving the NBA the kind of rock-star entrance usually reserved for touchdown territory.

Rock Meets the Rim

The four-time Grammy winner filmed the opening in Philadelphia with creative director Tripp Dixon — the same guy who’s worked with Carrie Underwood on her Sunday Night Football intros for over a decade. So, expect something flashy, loud, and very “Are you ready for some hoops?” energy.

The debut will air February 1st, right before a doubleheader that kicks off with the Lakers visiting the New York Knicks, followed by Oklahoma City vs. Denver in the late game. Basically, a full night of slam dunks and Lenny swagger.

A Big Comeback for NBC and the NBA

This marks a major return for NBC, which hasn’t aired NBA games since the 2001–2002 season.

NBC’s new deal includes 11 Sunday Night Basketball games, each preceded by a one-hour, on-site studio show. So, not only do we get Lenny Kravitz belting it out in leather pants, we also get a full prime-time sports party every week.

This isn't the first time for Lenny... Let's go back 15 years ago...

Lenny + Basketball = Electric

If there’s anyone who can make a basketball broadcast feel like a sold-out rock concert, it’s Lenny Kravitz.

Between his timeless cool factor, his 90s throwback charm, and his ability to make literally anything look sexy — even a rebound — this might be the most stylish thing to happen to sports since Drake became the Raptors’ global ambassador.