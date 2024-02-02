LENNY KRAVITZ TO RECEIVE THE MUSIC ICON AWARD AT 2024 PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS

Lenny Kravitz will receive the Music Icon Award at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards ceremony, taking place at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Feb. 18. Kravitz will also take the stage to perform a medley of his biggest hits during the ceremony.

NBCUniversal Entertainment’s Executive Vice President for Live Events and Specials Jen Neal said in a statement: “With 11 studio albums across a decades-long career, Lenny Kravitz has cemented himself as a global rock superstar. Whether he’s writing and performing his own hit songs or working behind the scenes writing for other industry greats, Lenny’s musical gift is truly unmatched. We’re thrilled to honor him as this year’s Music Icon and look forward to seeing what he brings to the stage.”

Kravitz, known for his mix of rock, soul and funk influences, has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide over the last 30 years, earning four Grammy Awards. Kravitz also performed and produced “Road to Freedom” for the Netflix film Rustin, earning a Golden Globe Award nomination for ‘Best Original Song – Motion Picture’ and a Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Song. His latest album Blue Electric Light will be released on May 24.

Hosted by Simu Liu, the 2024 People’s Choice Awards will air live on Sunday, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC, Peacock and E!.