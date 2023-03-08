Lenny Kravitz Will Perform During the “In Memoriam” Segment at the Oscars

Lenny Kravitz has been chosen to perform for the In Memoriam segment at the 95th Academy Awards ceremony Sunday, paying tribute to Hollywood notables from in front of and behind the camera who have passed away.

Other artists set to perform at the Oscars include Rihanna (who will sing “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Sofia Carson and Diane Warren, (who will team up for “Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman), David Byrne, Stephanie Hsu and Son Lux (performing “This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All At Once), and Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava (performing “Naatu Naatu” from RRR.)

The Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air live Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.