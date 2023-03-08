Listen Live

107.5 Kool FM

Lenny Kravitz Will Perform During the “In Memoriam” Segment at the Oscars

The Oscars Are This Sunday!

By Dirt/Divas

Lenny Kravitz has been chosen to perform for the In Memoriam segment at the 95th Academy Awards ceremony Sunday, paying tribute to Hollywood notables from in front of and behind the camera who have passed away.

Rihanna To Sing ‘Lift Me Up’ At The Oscars Next Month

Other artists set to perform at the Oscars include Rihanna (who will sing “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Sofia Carson and Diane Warren, (who will team up for “Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman), David Byrne, Stephanie Hsu and Son Lux (performing “This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All At Once), and Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava (performing “Naatu Naatu” from RRR.)

The Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air live Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

Related posts

Nick Cannon is Launching a Game Show to find his Next Baby Mama

The New Reality Show ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Starts March 8th!

Former ‘Boy Meets World’ Star Is Running For Congress