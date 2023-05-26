Let’s Not Get Too Excited, But Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Were Seen Together In NYC

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were seen holding hands in New York City this week.

The exes and former music collaborators were spotted together in California in April.

While neither has confirmed the status of their relationship since their split a year and a half ago, they recently made headlines after being seen kissing at the Coachella Music Festival.

A source told People.com that they had been back in touch for at least a few months.