Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Reportedly Together All Night At Coachella!

They were the cutest couple of the pandemic, dating for two-and-a-half years before ending things in November 2021.

The former couple was reportedly spotted getting cozy and comfortable at Coachella over the weekend.

One insider reports seeing them smooching! Here’s the pic!

The source told Us Weekly: “They were flanked by bodyguards and had a big group around them. They weren’t holding hands but stayed together all night. They were at a VIP table, trying to stay out of sight. Camila was nuzzling her face into Shawn’s shoulders and they looked like a couple. He had his arm around her waist as they walked to the stage. They also kissed and were making out during Burna Boy’s final song.”

Both Camila and Shawn insisted when they called time on their relationship, that they would remain the “best of friends” despite their break-up.

Around the same time, a source explained that Shawn and Camila still have a “ton of love and respect for each other” as they described the split as amicable.